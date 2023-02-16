UK inflation retreats further, remains above 10%

Representative image.

British annual inflation dropped further last month on easing transport costs, official data showed Wednesday, but remains above 10 percent, prolonging a cost-of-living crisis that has sparked massive strikes.

Inflation around the world is easing after striking the highest levels in decades last year as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia fuelled energy and food prices.

The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) fell to 10.1 percent in January compared with a rate of 10.5 percent in December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Pound dives, FTSE jumps

The news sent the pound diving 1.5 percent to $1.1990 in afternoon trade as dealers bet on less aggressive monetary policy from the Bank of England (BoE).

In turn, that helped push London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top companies to a record peak above 8,000 points.

The struggling pound boosts London-listed multinationals whose earnings are in dollars.

UK inflation has dropped in recent months from a peak of above 11 percent in October, which was also reached on supply-chain strains as economies reopened from Covid lockdowns.

With elevated inflation eroding the value of wages, Britain is meanwhile facing its biggest strikes by public and private sector workers in more than a decade.

"These latest figures show the cost-of-living crisis is still pummelling workers' pay packets," said Sharon Graham, general secretary at major British union Unite.

"Unite will continue to fight for and win better wages in the face of this crisis," she added in a statement.

A separate measure of UK inflation -- the retail prices index -- was unchanged at 13.4 percent in January.

The RPI includes mortgage interest payments and is used by unions and employers when negotiating wage increases.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt welcomed the easing CPI inflation figure but cautioned that "the fight is far from over".

Official data last week showed Britain narrowly avoided recession in 2022, but the risk of a prolonged contraction remains for this year according to analysts.

'Still at high level'

Across the Atlantic, rising rent and rebound in gasoline prices helped keep US consumer prices elevated in January, government data showed Tuesday.

The CPI in the United States rose 6.4 percent in January from a year ago. This was a touch below December's figure and the smallest annual increase since October 2021.

But it remains significantly above the Federal Reserve's two percent target, a level sought also by the BoE.

In a bid to cool inflation, central banks have raised interest rates several times and by sizeable amounts over the past year.

The BoE has lifted its key rate from a record low 0.1 percent in December 2021 to the current level of 4.0 percent to tackle inflation.

"The easing in price pressures (in January) may persuade the Bank of England to take a slightly less hawkish approach," noted Ebury analyst Matthew Ryan.

Inflation slowed in January on lower prices for air and coach travel. Both had risen sharply the previous month.

More downward pressure came from falling costs for petrol, and also for restaurant, cafe and takeaway prices.

Despite the drop to inflation, "prices have settled at a much higher level than two years ago", noted David Bharier, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce.

"Most small firms remain hammered by rising costs from energy, raw materials, interest rates, taxation, and new trade barriers with Europe" in the wake of Brexit, he added.