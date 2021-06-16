UK inflation hits highest level since before pandemic

British inflation has soared to the highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic, with clothing, fuel and oil prices rebounding as the economy reopens, official data showed Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index hit 2.1 percent in May, breaching the Bank of England's 2.0-percent target for the first time since July 2019.

The rate compared with 1.5 percent in April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) added in a statement.

"This month's rise was led by fuel prices which fell this time last year, but have jumped this year thanks to rising crude prices. Clothing prices also added upward pressure as the amount of discounting fell," remarked ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

Inflation has accelerated sharply since March, when the government began a phased lifting of coronavirus restrictions which has also buoyed the Covid-ravaged economy.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The latest data stoked stubborn fears of a global inflationary spike as economies recover from pandemic turmoil.

The news surprised markets because analysts' consensus forecasts had been for an increase to 1.8 percent.

"The easing of lockdown restrictions and the return to growth was just the medicine Britain's battered economy needed," said Ulas Akincilar, head of trading at Infinox.

"But it's clear the medicine is also causing severe inflationary side effects."

The BoE's key task is to use monetary policy to keep annual inflation close to a government-set target level of 2.0 percent to preserve the value of the pound.

The UK reopened non-essential retail, including restaurants and bars, in April, allowing the broader economy to recover further from pandemic fallout.

However, this week it was forced to delay a full reopening due to surging infections caused by the Delta variant.

The UK government on Monday announced a four-week delay to the full lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England due to a surge in infections caused by the variant, which first appeared in India.

Britain will now fully reopen the economy on July 19, pushing back the original reopening date of June 21.

Data showed last week that the economy grew by 2.3 percent in April, recording the fastest monthly expansion since last July on easing virus curbs.

Output contracted by 1.5 percent overall in the first quarter, although it had already begun to bounce back strongly in March with 2.1-percent growth.