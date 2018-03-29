App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 29, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

UK-India relations: Decoding the future

With the probable exit from the EU and the imminent visits in April to the UK by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is an appropriate time for the biggest voices on the UK India business council to come together and re-invigorate dialogues between the two nations at the highest level. CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan spoke to Richard Heald, of the UK India Business Council and Sir Dominic Asquith, British High Commissioner to India on a range of issues that involve both nations.

Speaking on Vijay Mallya’s case, Sir Dominic Asquith said that, “This is a legal judiciary matter and not one for the government. It is going through the courts. The courts will address it in the way they do.”

“One of the areas which the UK is very much informed in India is in retail and commerce,” said Richard Heald.

For more, watch accompanying video...

