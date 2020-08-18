Uday Kotak on recapturing Chinese control over Indian markets, and how we are moving to ‘never normal world’

Wherever possible, the government must do whatever it takes to build exports, since it indicates the economy's ability to be competitive, veteran banker Uday Kotak said as he charted out ways to regain control over Indian markets that was 'systematically' captured by China.

Speaking to The Economic Times, Uday Kotak said "wherever there is a possibility for the government, we must do whatever it takes to build exports because exports are a true proof of our ability to be competitive and things like delays in payments from the government or committed incentives are something which I would strongly urge the government to move on that fairly so that there is a consistent message that India is competitive on exports".

The Kotak Mahindra Bank Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, or push for self-reliance of the economy.

"In terms of focus areas, I was happy with his particular focus on infrastructure and the integrated approach that he has taken. He said let us not look at infrastructure in bits and pieces and verticals,' he told the publication.

Kotak, who recently took over as president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), also gave some insight into India's dependence on Chinese imports.

"I have talked to many members of CII and members of Indian industry and they have said that in the last 10 to 15 years sector after sector, segment after segment, China has been able to dramatically under-price its goods and many Indian manufacturers have gone out of business. Once they have captured that market, in some cases, they have also increased pricing thereafter after domestic manufacturing has gone away," he told The Economic Times.

Kotak also shared his thoughts on the world after COVID-19, which has hurt businesses and economies across the globe.

"I genuinely believe we are no longer moving to a new normal, we are moving to a world in finance, technology and business to a never normal world," he said.