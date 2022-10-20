English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Themes That Will Make Money In Samvat 2079 | HDFC AMC, Clean Science In Focus
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    UCO Bank, YES Bank working with Russian banks on rupee trade settlement, says government source

    The RBI, on July 11, had announced the setting up of a mechanism to settle global trade in rupees

    Siddharth Upasani
    October 20, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Months after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a mechanism for the settlement of international trade in rupees, two Indian banks have "joined hands" with Russian lenders under the framework, a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

    UCO Bank and YES Bank have partnered with "a few Russian banks" to facilitate trade settlement in Indian rupees, the official said requesting anonymity.

    Reports last month had said that some of India's largest banks were shunning the rupee trade settlement mechanism introduced by the RBI in July on fears that they could face sanctions from Western nations should they enter into agreements with Russian entities.

    Also Read | Rupee dives to fresh record low as US Fed hawks circle above

    The Indian central bank, on July 11, announced the setting up of a mechanism to settle global trade in rupees. Under the mechanism, all exports and imports may be denominated and invoiced in rupees, with the exchange rate between the currencies of the two trading partner countries to be market determined.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read | India has got responses from up to five countries for rupee settlement mechanism, more interested: RBI deputy governor

    To settle these trade transactions, authorised Indian banks have to open Special Rupee Vostro Accounts of correspondent banks of the partner trading country.

    The central bank’s move, which it said was to promote growth of global trade and to support increasing global interest in the rupee, came amid increasing pressure on the Indian currency in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

    However, the move is only expected to have benefits for India in the long term, with the rupee continuing to weaken against the greenback, having breached the 83 per dollar mark this week.

    So far in 2022, the rupee has weakened by more than 10 percent against the US dollar even as the RBI has sold record amounts of foreign currency to stem the rupee's fall.
    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
    Tags: #Indian Rupee #INR #RBI #UCO Bank #Yes Bank
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 12:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.