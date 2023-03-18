 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UBS eyeing swoop for Credit Suisse, sources say, amid fears of banking contagion

Reuters
Mar 18, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

US financial giant BlackRock said it had no plans or interest in a rival bid for Credit Suisse, reports have suggested that the Deutsche Bank was looking at the possibility of buying some of the bank's assets.

UBS AG was examining on Saturday a takeover of its embattled Swiss peer Credit Suisse, sources said, a move that could dampen fears the unfolding crisis might destabilise the global banking system.

The 167-year-old Credit Suisse is the biggest name ensnared in the market turmoil unleashed by the collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the past week, losing a quarter of its stock market value since Monday.

To get the crisis under control, UBS was coming under pressure from the Swiss authorities to carry out a takeover of its local rival, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan could see the Swiss government offer a guarantee against the risks involved, while Credit Suisse's Swiss business could be spun off.

UBS, Credit Suisse and Switzerland's financial regulator FINMA declined to comment.