HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

UBI, Srei Equipment Finance enter pact for MSME sector finance

United Bank CEO Ashok Kumar Pradhan hailed the agreement as a 'saviour' for the MSME units 'starved' of low-cost funds to compete globally and upscale themselves.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
United Bank of India and Srei Equipment Finance have entered into an agreement for financing the MSME and agriculture sectors.

Under the pact, UBI would leverage its low-cost loans with Srei to enable purchase of equipment and vehicles in a seamless manner, a statement by the state-run lender said.

United Bank MD and CEO Ashok Kumar Pradhan hailed the agreement as a "saviour" for the MSME units "starved" of low-cost funds to compete globally and upscale themselves.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 04:53 pm

tags #Business #Economy #United Bank of India

