UBI, Srei Equipment Finance enter pact for MSME sector finance

Under the pact, UBI would leverage its low-cost loans with Srei to enable purchase of equipment and vehicles in a seamless manner, a statement by the state-run lender said.United Bank MD and CEO Ashok Kumar Pradhan hailed the agreement as a "saviour" for the MSME units "starved" of low-cost funds to compete globally and upscale themselves.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 04:53 pm