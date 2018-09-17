Uber Eats launches accident insurance for delivery partners in India

Food delivery platform Uber Eats has launched a comprehensive insurance programme for delivery partners in India. Launched in partnership with Tata AIG General Insurance, the accident insurance offers a cover of Rs 5 lakh for death and permanent disability.

The insurance policy comes into force when the delivery partners are on the road providing delivery services through the Uber Eats application. The policy also provides cover of Rs 2 lakh against medical hospitalisation expenses and an outpatient cover of Rs 50,000.

The delivery partners are covered right from their first order on the application. The insurance cover will be offered free of cost to delivery partners.

Deepak Reddy, Head of Central Operations, Uber Eats India, said, "With added peace of mind at no additional cost, we want to ensure that delivering through Uber Eats is a rewarding experience for all delivery partners across the country."

The insurance cover under this programme has been live from September 10 onwards across all Uber Eats cities in India.