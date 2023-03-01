 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
U.S. stocks, Treasuries dip as inflation worries outweigh China rebound

Reuters
Mar 01, 2023 / 09:33 PM IST

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 52.6 last month from 50.1 in January and was well ahead of an analyst forecast for 50.5, giving investors hope that China's recovery can offset a global slowdown.

Wall Street stocks and Treasury prices declined on Wednesday as China's manufacturing activity rebounded to push Asian shares higher, but stronger-than-expected inflation numbers in Europe battered government bonds.

"Global PMI continues to point to a firmer global growth outlook - creating some upside risk to domestic activity and inflation," Citi U.S. economic strategists said in a note on Wednesday.

As China's economy rebounds, inflation remains high elsewhere. Data from German regions, a day after February numbers showed price pressures surged more than expected across France and Spain, bolstered expectations that the European Central Bank will push interest rates higher and previously thought.