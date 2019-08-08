Two years after maternity act change, less than 10% firms compliant on crèche rule

Two years after the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act 2017 was passed by the Parliament, less than 10 percent of the companies are believed to be compliant with the crèche facility provision. Sources told Moneycontrol that the government will soon seek details on the companies that are not compliant and seek clarification.

"It has come to our notice that only 8-9 percent firms have been providing crèche facilities to mothers. This is not acceptable since almost 75,000 companies are required to comply with the law," said an official.

The law mandates that all companies with more than 50 employees are required to offer a crèche facility to mothers. Further, companies have to allow these women to visit the crèche four times a day.

Last year, the Ministry of Women and Child Development also issued detailed guidelines for setting up crèches under the Maternity Benefit Act.

The guidelines said there should be one crèche for every 30 children which should be for children between six months and six years of age. A creche will have to be provided for all category of employees, temporary and permanent.

The creche will have to be located either within the work premises or within 500 metres.

Further, the company has to ensure there is at least one crèche personnel along with one helper for every 10 children below three years of age; and for every twenty children in the age group of three to six years.

Most companies are not compliant yet with the provision due to the costs involved and safety measures to be taken. Companies non-compliant could be subject to a jail term of up to one year for key personnel and penalties.

"Having a crèche means it is the company's responsibility to ensure that the child is in safe hands. This will require a thorough background check of the crèche staff. The costs associated are high and we will request the government to ensure that the parent(s) pay for the services," added the head of human resources at a mid-size private insurer.

On the other hand, a few startups have taken a decision to not hire women to avoid these costs.