Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 11:13 AM IST

Two Indian companies to buy Iranian oil in November: Dharmendra Pradhan

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, will buy 9 million barrels of Iranian oil in November, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two industry sources.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Two Indian companies have placed orders to buy Iranian oil in November, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday, adding that India does not yet know if it will be granted a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Iran.

India was discussing its options to buy Iranian oil with all authorities, Pradhan said.

U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil purchases are due to take effect on November 4.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 11:08 am

tags #Dharmendra Pradhan #Economy #Iran #oil

