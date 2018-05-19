App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 19, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two arrested for alleged GST fraud, tax evasion

Amit Upadhyay (40) and Asad Anwar Sayed (42) were sent in judicial custody for 15 days by a local court, a GST official said

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) department on Saturday arrested two persons here for allegedly duping the exchequer of Rs 127 crore by issuing fake GST invoices and not paying the service tax.

Amit Upadhyay (40) and Asad Anwar Sayed (42) were sent in judicial custody for 15 days by a local court, a GST official said.

During April 2016 to June 2017, Upadhyay, a city-based businessman, collected service tax of Rs 47 crore but did not deposit the amount with the Service Tax department, the official said.

Further, he allegedly received Rs 79.38 crore through fake GST invoices with the help of Sayed, who owns a computer solutions company, with the intention of evading tax, the official said.

Further probe was on, the official added.

