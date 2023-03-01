 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TV Somanathan: PFMS reforms will lead to higher savings in FY23 compared to last year

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

The core of the PFMS reforms is the just-in-time release of funds. Initiated in 2021, the SNA dashboard enables ministries and departments to monitor the movement and disbursal of funds.

Finance Secretary TV Somanathan

Union Finance Secretary TV Somanathan on March 1 (Wednesday) said that savings in interest cost in FY23 on account of the public financial management system (PFMS) reforms of single nodal agency (SNA) will surpass Rs 10,000 crore compared to the previous financial year.

“(This financial year), we will surpass the savings made (in the) last fiscal. (We) still have to work out the maths for the exact savings in FY23 due to the SNA and treasury single account system,” Somanathan told reporters on the sidelines of the 47th civil accounts day.

SNA, with the transfer of funds, has provided a lot of efficiency gains in cash management. It has minimised the amount of money that used to lie idle in different organisations, states, and central agencies. These funds were borrowed by the Government of India on which interest was paid and was a cost to the Centre.

