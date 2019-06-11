Tur import limit doubled to 4 lakh tonnes for pvt traders till October; NAFED to sell 2 lakh tonnes from buffer: Govt

The Centre June 11 decided to raise the import limit on tur dal to 4 lakh tonnes (LT) on private traders till October and also asked cooperative Nafed to off-load 2 lakh tonnes of the dal in the open market on no-profit no-loss basis, a move aimed at checking possible price rise.

A decision in this regard was taken at the inter-ministerial committee meeting chaired by Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Secretaries of Food, Consumer Affairs and Commerce Ministries as well as senior officials of Nafed and DGFT attended the meeting.

"There are only media reports about price rise in tur dal. Otherwise, the government has enough buffer stock of pulses including tur dal. The committee has taken 2-3 key decisions in this regard," Paswan told reporters after the meeting.