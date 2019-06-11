Tur import limit doubled to 4 lakh tonnes for pvt traders till October; NAFED to sell 2 lakh tonnes from buffer: Govt

A decision in this regard was taken at the inter-ministerial committee meeting chaired by Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
The Centre June 11 decided to raise the import limit on tur dal to 4 lakh tonnes (LT) on private traders till October and also asked cooperative Nafed to off-load 2 lakh tonnes of the dal in the open market on no-profit no-loss basis, a move aimed at checking possible price rise.
A decision in this regard was taken at the inter-ministerial committee meeting chaired by Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
Secretaries of Food, Consumer Affairs and Commerce Ministries as well as senior officials of Nafed and DGFT attended the meeting.