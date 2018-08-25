App
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 07:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says US-Mexico trade deal could be imminent

The United States and Mexico have been holding bilateral talks aimed at resolving differences in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that the United States could reach a "big Trade Agreement" with Mexico imminently.

"Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together," Trump wrote. "A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon!"

The United States and Mexico have been holding bilateral talks aimed at resolving differences in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Canada is also part of the agreement.

The US-Mexico talks for weeks focused on crafting new rules for the automotive industry, which Trump has put at the center of his drive to rework the 24-year-old deal he says has been a "disaster" for American workers.

Trump prompted the NAFTA revamp more than a year ago, complaining the pact has benefited Mexico to the detriment of US workers and manufacturing. He made renegotiating NAFTA one of his top campaign pledges.

Trump has threatened to withdraw from the pact if it is not reworked to the advantage of the United States.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 07:45 pm

