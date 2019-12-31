App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 08:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump says US-China trade deal will be signed on January 15

The president wrote in a tweet that he would sign the deal with "high level representatives of China" and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin talks on the next phase.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of an American trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.

The president wrote in a tweet that he would sign the deal with "high level representatives of China" and that he would later travel to Beijing to begin talks on the next phase.

The deal on the first phase was struck in December.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #Business #China #Donald Trump #Economy #United States #World News

