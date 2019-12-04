Trump says trade talks with China going 'very well'

'Discussions are going very well and we'll see what happens,' Trump told reporters said at a meeting of NATO leaders near London.
US President Donald Trump said on December 4 that trade talks with China were going "very well," sounding more positive than on Tuesday when he said a trade deal might have to wait until after the 2020 US presidential election.
"Discussions are going very well and we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters said at a meeting of NATO leaders near London.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 07:25 pm