172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|trump-mnuchin-say-pelosi-must-compromise-to-reach-covid-19-deal-6007221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 10:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump, Mnuchin say Pelosi must compromise to reach COVID-19 deal

The Republican president, speaking to reporters at the White House, reiterated that he did not support more federal financial aid for US states and cities run by Democrats and said he did not think Pelosi wanted to reach a deal ahead of next month's presidential election.

Reuters

US President Donald Trump and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin of Friday said they would back the right deal for more COVID-19 relief but that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must compromise in order to reach a final agreement.

The Republican president, speaking to reporters at the White House, reiterated that he did not support more federal financial aid for US states and cities run by Democrats and said he did not think Pelosi wanted to reach a deal ahead of next month's presidential election.

Pelosi, in an interview with MSNBC earlier on Friday, said she hoped to reach a deal before the Nov. 3 contest but that Trump needed to wrangle his fellow Republicans in the Senate to act.

Close
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 10:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Donald Trump #Nancy Pelosi #Steven Mnuchin #United States

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.