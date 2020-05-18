App
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump administration ready for more coronavirus aid if needed: Kevin Hassett

Hassett also told CNBC in an interview that the administration understood state and local governments were hurting during the outbreak and that Trump previously has said he was open to additional funding for costs related to the pandemic.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Trump administration is prepared to take further steps if needed to shore up the nation's economy during the novel coronavirus outbreak, but any final action will not look like House Democrats' proposed legislation, White House adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

