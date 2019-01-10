Financial, operational troubles continue for Chabahar Port despite waiver from Iran sanction

Fuel, customs, documentation and cross-border rules--these are some the of issues that continue to affect operationalisation of Chabahar Port even as union minister for shipping, Nitin Gadkari, hopes for an early operability.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the follow-up committee, which is comprised of joint secretaries of the involved ministries, has identified areas of concern in order to streamline the transit protocol.

“Customs issues, issues of truckers including their harassment at borders, (lack of) uniform documentation across countries, (lack of system where) Iran recognises commercial transport of Afghanistan and vice versa, difference in fuel prices between the two countries and streamlining process at border crossing are some of the issues that need to be addressed,” a person aware of the matter said.

He said that a meeting will be held soon at the Follow-up committee level to chalk out a plan of action.

India, Iran and Afghanistan had inked an agreement in 2016 to set up Transit and Transport Corridor among the three countries. The corridor would have Chabahar Port at the helm as the main trade hub, facilitating trade relations between the three countries.

The Port is considered as a gateway to golden opportunities for trade by India, Iran and Afghanistan with central Asian countries, bypassing Pakistan and cutting short trade distance with gulf countries.

India was handed over operations of Chabahar Port by Iranian government on December 24. First meeting of the Follow-up committee was held on that day which decided to finalise the trade protocol at the earliest.

According to another person aware of the development, as part of the Follow-up committee, India has identified border crossing routes which will be discussed and thereafter finalised by others.

The future of Chabahar Port seemed uncertain after the Donald Trump led US government pulled out of US-Iran nuclear deal struck by former US president Barack Obama. Trump imposed economic sanctions on Iran starting November 4, 2018.

New Delhi, however, had to lobby really hard to receive waiver from the US to continue working on the Port.

Modi government dug its heels firmly for almost six months to secure waiver with regards to importing oil from Iran and to safeguarding its interests in Chabahar port. New Delhi held discussions with both the US and Iran-Afghanistan governments to continue and expand its presence at Chabahar.

The Port, however, continue to see troubles ever since the sanctions were imposed on Iran. Sources said that problems “continue to persist” as people have taken the sanctions “seriously”.

“Banking channels face the most issues. Banks (who) have US exposure don’t want to touch any transaction that involves Iran,” said one of the sources.

Presently, Indian government has devised alternate payment mechanism to conduct financial transactions between New Delhi and Tehran.

India has roped in Bank Parasgad Iran (BPI), an Iranian private bank, and UCO Bank to route payments in the gulf country.

Iranian foreign minister, Md Javad Zarif, who was on a two-day visit to India to discuss wide ranging issues, met Gadkari to discuss issues related to Chabahar Port and said that the two countries were trying to solve maximum issues despite “illegal sanctions” by the US.

“We are very happy that in the banking sector, both UCO and BPI are getting started with the business. We hope that despite illegal sanctions by US, Iran and India can cooperate for the benefit of the people of two countries,” he said.

Gadkari said that the discussions with Zarif were “fruitful” and that issues are being resolved.