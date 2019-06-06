App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 07:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

TRAI's network coverage map to be live in a few weeks: Chairman

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had, last year, launched the beta version of the map on a limited scale - covering only two circles

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

TRAI hopes to go live, in a few weeks, with an all India coverage map on its site that will allow telecom subscribers to check the extent and strength of an operator's network coverage at a chosen location, a top official has said.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had, last year, launched the beta version of the map on a limited scale - covering only two circles including Delhi, and has now roped in a new vendor to scale up its efforts. The previous contract was with Centre for Development of Telematics.

"TRAI is preparing the coverage map of the country so as to identify the black holes or the areas which are not covered or partially covered. We have roped in a vendor who is doing the development, we are taking data from the service providers," TRAI Chairman R S Sharma told PTI recently.

Close

The project will be live in a few weeks' time, Sharma added.

related news

"The coverage map will plot on a map the (network) coverage of operators' services, say 2G, 3G, 4G, VOLTE, with granularity...it will show in a graphical manner which are the areas and extent of coverage. It will also be helpful in a sense that it will say this is the weak area, the coverage is not there...or partially there," he added.

Sharma said the regulator continues to keep a close watch on the service quality being offered by the telecom operators.

"We are always concerned about the quality of service and continue to monitor quality of service closely. We have now increased the coverage of number of cities....there are over 100 cities which are now being covered by independent drive tests, we cover highways and rail routes," he said.
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 11:08 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.