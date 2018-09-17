Trade wars: India likely to push back retaliatory tariffs on US products by 45 days

India is likely to yet again defer retaliatory duty against the US on import of around 29 products, including apples, walnuts, pulses, certain iron and steel products by 45 days.

The duty was scheduled to come into effect from September 18.

“The government is likely to postpone the implementation of higher import duty by another 45 days,” a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

On June 21, India had decided to import duty from August 4 after the US government led by Donald Trump decided to levy tariff on certain steel and aluminum products. The government later postponed the implementation to September 18.