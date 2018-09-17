App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trade wars: India likely to push back retaliatory tariffs on US products by 45 days

The duty was scheduled to come into effect from September 18.

Shreya Nandi @shreyanandi15

India is likely to yet again defer retaliatory duty against the US on import of around 29 products, including apples, walnuts, pulses, certain iron and steel products by 45 days.

The duty was scheduled to come into effect from September 18.

“The government is likely to postpone the implementation of higher import duty by another 45 days,” a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

On June 21, India had decided to import duty from August 4 after the US government led by Donald Trump decided to levy tariff on certain steel and aluminum products. The government later postponed the implementation to September 18.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 05:37 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Economy #India-US

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.