App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trade differences with US narrowing, hoping for trade deal soon: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman, who is here to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, was responding to a question on the status of the India-US trade deal currently been negotiated between the two countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There has been narrowing of trade differences between India and the US, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, hoping that the two countries be able to enter into a trade deal soon.

"I hope to have an agreement sooner. Obviously narrowing (of difference) is happening," she told a group of Indian reporters.

Sitharaman, who is here to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, was responding to a question on the status of the India-US trade deal currently been negotiated between the two countries.

Close

The commerce ministry is working on it and hope that the negotiations will get concluded sooner, she said..

related news

"I know the intensity with which the negotiations are going on and a few issues on which they could be some differences are being sorted out. I hope they will be an agreement sooner," she said.

Meanwhile the US Department of Commerce on Thursday said the Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during his recent trip to New Delhi stressed on the positive trends of the US-India trade relationship.

Ross met with the Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Railways Piyush Goyal.

He later joined Sitharaman and Goyal in bilateral meetings to advance US commercial interests, the Department of Commerce said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #trade war

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour