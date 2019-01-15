Trade deficit in December at 10-month low; exports growth flat

India's merchandise trade deficit was at a 10-month low of $13.08 billion in December as compared with $16.7 billion in November. The deficit was $14.20 billion in December, 2017, data released by commerce ministry showed.

Merchandise exports growth was flat at $27.93 billion in December, up 0.34 percent on-year, mainly due to negative growth in gems and jewellery and engineering products.

"The data yet again have shown a marginal growth due to uncertain global cues and challenges on the domestic front. China’s exports contracted in December, 2018 highlighting fragile global conditions. However, exports during the month was close to $28 billion with a growth of just 0.34 per cent, even when the weakening global economic outlook are showing no signs of respite," said President of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Ganesh Kumar Gupta.

Items such as petroleum products, organic and inorganic chemicals, textiles, electronic goods, and plastic and linoleum were key commodities that mainly contributed to export growth while gems and jewellery, engineering, leather and handloom products, agri products moved into the negative territory.

Imports were down 2.44 percent on year at $41.01 billion during December due to lesser imports of gold, pearls, precious and semi- precious stones.

During April-December, exports were up 10.18 percent on-year at $245.44 billion while imports grew 12.61 percent $386.65 billion.