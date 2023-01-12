 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TPF important step in sustained effort to strengthen India-US commercial ties: USIBC

PTI
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

The India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting was held here on Wednesday. It was co-chaired by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting that concluded here is an important step in the sustained effort to strengthen commercial ties between the two countries, a top American business body has said.

President of the US India Business Council (USIBC) Atul Keshap applauded the two countries for taking steps that would further enhance the trade ties.

The latest India-US Trade Policy Forum was an important step in the sustained effort to strengthen commercial ties between the world's oldest and largest democracy, he said.

"We are especially encouraged by both sides' expressed intent to reconvene the TPF on a quarterly basis, and by the statement's clear recognition that the potential of the bilateral trade partnership remains unfulfilled," Keshap said.

"Overall, the joint statement reaffirmed both the US and India's commitment to greater economic cooperation, joint environmental stewardship, and demonstrated the mutual interest in enabling greater mobility of goods, services, and skills between our societies," he said.