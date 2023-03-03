Tourism and remittances, the mainstay of Kerala, back on track: state FM Balagopal

Kerala’s tourism and remittances, which were severely hit during the pandemic, are now seeing a fast recovery with record growth last year, and it will create income and employment in the state, state finance minister KN Balagopal said.

“For 2-3 years, due to COVID and floods in Kerala, tourism was hit. But last year, the growth was very visible. Tourism is one of the major areas of recovery and growth this year. Up to January-February, there is record growth in the sector. It will be one of the major areas of income generation and employment. We are spending a lot, with a lot of initiatives to support tourism back from the COVID situation. For the tourism sector, we hope that the recovery will be very, very fast,” Balagopal told Moneycontrol in a video interview.

Tourism and foreign remittances have been the basis of the economy of Kerala. The state witnessed a fall in remittances due to job cuts and strong local laws in the middle east.

As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the share of inward foreign remittances, which used to be a major revenue source for the state, dropped sharply from about 19 percent in 2016-17 to just around 10.2 percent in 2020-21.

Meghna Mittal