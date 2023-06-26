English
    Tour operators urge PM to roll back 20% TCS, seek parity with foreign travel agents

    The TCS on foreign tour packages is all set for an increase from July 1 to 20 per cent from earlier 5 percent as announced in the Union Budget.

    Meghna Mittal
    June 26, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
    The inbound tourism industry was the worst affected due to Covid-19 pandemic.

    The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has written to the prime minister, seeking a rollback of the 20 percent tax collection at source (TCS) on the foreign travel packages, scheduled to kick in from July 1.

    The IATO said that such a levy would hit the tourism sector’s revival from the pandemic blues as people would bypass domestic travel agents. It has also urged the government to restore the SEIS (Service Export Incentive Scheme) or an alternative scheme to boost the industry.

    “The inbound tourism sector is still suffering and needs hand-holding... These steps (such as TCS) would place the tourism industry at par with foreign tour operators and help them compete with the neighbouring countries,” IATO said in the letter.

    The Union Budget for FY24 proposed to raise the TCS on foreign tour packages to 20 percent from 5 percent from July 1.

    "The TCS hike is causing loss to outbound tour operators based in India. A traveller would simply bypass the Indian operator and book outside, it will be a lose-lose situation both for the government and for tour operators," IATO President Rajiv Mehra said.

    “The inbound tourism industry was the worst affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Post revival of international flight operations and tourist visa, only 30-40 percent of Inbound tourism to India has been revived. So, either SEIS should be restored or an alternative scheme benefiting the tourism sector should be announced,” the letter said.

    The sector is undergoing stress with the SEIS scheme coming to an end and no alternative benefit given to the sector, Mehra said.

    “GST is as high as 20-23 percent without any input tax credit, whereas neighbouring countries are charging 6-8 percent. To attract tourists, we need to holistically look at all these issues. As regards the argument of revenue loss, it would be made up more than 100 times as it has a positive multiplier impact on the overall economy,” he said.

