Tough times for real estate sector, need to find solution: HDFC MD

Real estate sector is passing through 'tough times' because of liquidity crunch and solution has been found to address the issue, HDFC Managing Director Renu Sood Karnad said on Tuesday. However, addressing realtors' body CREDAI conference here, she said it is a 'passing phase' and the sector will only improve from the current cycle of low growth.

Karnad asked builders to focus on reviewing their business policy to make it regulatory compliant and more consumer-centric.

She pointed out that developers have been facing cash crunch following the liquidity crisis in non-banking finance companies (NBFC) sector.

Karnad said she never saw such a problem in real estate sector in the last 40 years and stressed the need to find a solution.

She said new realty law RERA and insolvency law would benefit the sector in the long run by bringing transparency and accountability.

CREDAI Chairman Jaxay Shah said Indian real estate sector is resilient and will overcome this challenge. Association's president Satish Magar talked about huge opportunity in the sector.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO of CBRE India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, said commercial and logistics segments have been performing well.