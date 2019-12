Total FDI inflow into India increased in 2018-19: Govt

The FDI inflow into India has increased in the last fiscal in comparison to previous years with USD 62 billion foreign investments in 2018-19, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Goyal's response came in response to a question by Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on whether the Foreign Direct Investments into India have declined in 2018-19 as compared to the previous years.

"No Sir, FDI has in fact increased in the financial year 2018-19 as compared to previous years," he said during the Question Hour.

The minister said the total FDI inflow in 2018-19 was USD 62.00 billion, in 2017-18, the total FDI inflow was USD 60.97 billion, in 2016-17, it was USD 60.22 billion and in 2015-16, it was USD 55.56 billion.