you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top priority: All farmers to get Rs 6,000 a year under expanded PM-Kisaan scheme

There is also a plan to launch to a pension scheme for all small and marginal farmers, and interest free short term kisan credit card loans up to Rs 1 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A decision to expand PM-Kisaan—a flagship scheme to transfer Rs 6,000 a year to peasants—to all farmers, including landless as well as relatively richer farmers, and not just to those owning up to two hectares of land, will likely be among the first decisions of the newly constituted Narendra Modi cabinet.

The decision to universalise PM-Kisaan is seen as an attempt to demonstrate the government’s intent to walk the talk on offering a helling hand to farmers hit by persistently low prices for their produce, barely enough to cover for costs such as fertilisers, seeds, besides loan repayment requirements.

There is also a plan to launch to a pension scheme for all small and marginal farmers, and interest free short term kisan credit card loans upto Rs 1 lakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Cabinet at 5.30 pm on May 31, a day after taking oath following a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Under the PM-Kisaan scheme, which was announced in February in the Interim Budget, about 120 million farmers owing up to two hectares of land are currently receiving Rs 6,000 a year directly into their bank accounts in three equal installments.

The scheme, funded entirely by the Centre, kicked in retrospectively from December 2018. Most beneficiary farmers have already received the first two tranches amounting to Rs 4,000.

In its manifesto released ahead of the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has vowed a raft of proposals for the agriculture sector, with pointed attention to raising income of farmers, an important electoral constituency, was not unexpected.

“We will further expand the coverage of the scheme to all the farmers in the country,” the manifesto.

Over the last two years, farmers have been protesting in several states, demanding better prices and debt write-offs. Low retail prices may be heartening to consumers, but persistently low food prices, have meant that farmers’ income have remained flat.

India’s long slowdown in food prices may well be symptomatic of a problem of abundance. Low growth in farmers’ income has been attributed to the BJP’s loss in the Assembly elections of December 2018, particularly in Madhya Pradesh.

Procurement is taking place at higher prices only for fourteen (14) cereals by government agencies such as the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Vegetables, potatoes and onions however, are not procured by government agencies. That's why vegetable prices have crashed in wake of a plentiful harvest.

The new government has to quickly move on policies to raise farm incomes and also ensuring that retail inflation remains within the central bank’s tolerable level of 4%.
First Published on May 31, 2019 02:44 pm

tags #Cabinet #farmers #Narendra Modi #PM-Kisaan

