Top Pakistani economic body allows import of cotton, yarn and white sugar from India: Sources

The ECC meeting was still ongoing, and was due to debate the import of sugar from India.

Reuters
March 31, 2021 / 02:40 PM IST
Cotton

Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council, a top decision-making body, on Wednesday allowed the import of cotton, yarn and white sugar from India, sources said, a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

A top Pakistani economic body on allowed the private sector to import 0.5 million tonnes of white sugar from India, sources said.
first published: Mar 31, 2021 02:12 pm

