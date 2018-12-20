Top jobs that will be in-demand in 2019: Are you skilled for these roles?

LinkedIn 2018 Emerging Jobs Report predicts top 10 job roles for 2019 based on the vacant positions. Here are the hottest jobs as we move into 2019. M Saraswathy @maamitalks 1/10 10. Realtors | Current Job Openings: 2,000+ | While people often use real estate agents and realtors interchangeably, they are not entirely the same. Although both must be licensed to sell real estate, the primary difference between the two is that realtors are a member of the National Association of Realtors, which binds them by a certain code of conduct. 2/10 9. Data scientists | Current Job Openings: 6,000+ | These professionals help identify minute data points and dig deeper to find meaningful insights from the information collected. 3/10 8. Real Estate Agent | Current Job Openings: 6,000+ | These individuals are responsible for overlooking property transactions. 4/10 7. Marketing Specialist | Current Job Openings: 7,000+ | These individuals look at digital marketing, social media marketing and email marketing. 5/10 6. Recruiter | Current Job Openings: 8,000+ | These professionals are responsible for hiring of staff, dealing with job contracts, maintaining relationships with both internal and external clients and much more. 6/10 5. Account Executive | Current Job Openings: 16,000+ | As me move forward in the digital age, individuals with experience in social media marketing will attract promising job contracts. 7/10 4. Account Manager | Current Job Openings: 17,000+ | Key responsibility area for such individuals is managing customer relations as well as developing new business from existing clients. 8/10 3. Product Manager | Current Job Openings: 42,000+ | These individuals are responsible for piloting the release of the product as well as all the activities required to bring the product to market. 9/10 3. Project Manager | Current Job Openings: 42,000+ | These individuals are in charge of specific job/s within a company. Their responsibility is to plan, budget, oversee and document all aspects of such projects. Project managers are generally required in fields such as construction, development and engineering. 10/10 1. Software Engineer | Current Job Openings: 80,000+ | Individuals trained in Java and C++ will be in high demand next year. First Published on Dec 20, 2018 07:59 am