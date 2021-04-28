MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Top 25 companies in India for professional growth, as per LinkedIn

TCS, Cognizant, Accenture, L&T and Infosys are among companies that make it to the list.

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
The methodology uses LinkedIn data to rank companies based on seven pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression.

The methodology uses LinkedIn data to rank companies based on seven pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression.


Do you want to see rapid growth in your career? Professional networking site LinkedIn has brought out a list of top 25 best workplaces to grow your career in India.

The platform said in a blog post that these 25 companies help employees build a professional foundation that sets them up for success both at the company and beyond.

The methodology uses LinkedIn data to rank companies based on seven pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression. These include  ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity,  company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

To be eligible, companies must have at least 500 employees as of December 31 in the country. Further, reductions in staff (including attrition and layoffs) can be no higher than 10 percent (based on LinkedIn data or public announcements).

Only parent companies rank on the list; majority-owned subsidiaries and data about those subsidiaries are incorporated into the parent company score. The methodology time frame is January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

Close

Related stories

Here, all staffing and recruiting firms, educational institutions and government agencies are recruited. This list also excludes LinkedIn, its parent company Microsoft and Microsoft subsidiaries.

These are the top 25 companies on the LinkedIn list:

  1. Tata Consultancy Services Headcount in India: 469,000 | Top India locations: Chennai Area, Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area | Most common skills: SQL, Java, Requirements Analysis | In-demand jobs: Information Technology, Engineering, Consulting |

  2. Cognizant Headcount in India: 204,500 | Top India locations: Chennai Area, Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: SQL, Programming, Java | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development 

  3. Accenture Global headcount: 537,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: SQL, Software Development, Java | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development |

  4. Larsen & Toubro Headcount in India: 52,000 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, Chennai Area, Bengaluru Area | Most common skills: AutoCAD, SQL, C (Programming Language) | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Information Technology |

  5. InfosyHeadcount in India: 158,020 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, Chennai Area | Most common skills: SQL, Java, Requirements Analysis | In-demand jobs: Information Technology, Engineering, Consulting 

  6. Deloitte Headcount in India: 12,000 | Top India locations: Hyderabad Area, Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area | Most common skills: Business Analysis, SQL, Financial Analysis | In-demand jobs: Consulting, Business Development, Accounting |

  7. EYGlobal Headcount in India: 284,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, New Delhi Area, Mumbai Area, | Most common skills: Financial Analysis, Accounting, Business Analysis | In-demand jobs: Consulting, Accounting, Business Development |

  8. Wipro Headcount in India: 156,480 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Chennai Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: SQL, Requirements Analysis, Software Development | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development 

  9. Amazon Headcount in India: 100,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, Chennai Area, India | Most common skills: Java, SQL, C (Programming Language) | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Information Technology |

  10. HDFC Bank Headcount in India: 116,970 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area, Bengaluru Area | Most common skills: Sales Management, Retail Banking, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) | In-demand jobs: Sales, Finance, Business Development

  11. Capgemini Headcount in India:125,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: SQL, Requirements Analysis, Java | In-demand jobs: Consulting, Engineering, Information Technology 

  12. Reliance Industries Limited Headcount in India: 26,488 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, Jamnagar Area, New Delhi Area | Most common skills: Vendor Management, Commissioning, Operations Management | In-demand jobs: Operations, Engineering, Sales |

  13. IBMGlobal Headcount in India: 350,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, New Delhi Area | Most common skills: SQL, Requirements Analysis Business Analysis | In-demand jobs: Information Technology, Engineering, Program and Project Management 

  14. ICICI Bank Headcount in India: 97,350 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skill: Sales Management, Retail Banking, Management Information Systems (MIS) | In-demand jobs: Finance, Sales, Support 

  15. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Headcount in India: 29,668 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Nasik Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: Aviation, Manufacturing, Aerospace | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Arts and Design 

  16. Bharat Electronics Limited Headcount in India: 33,752 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, New Delhi Area, Chandigarh Area | Most common skills: C (Programming Language), C++, Java | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Research 

  17. HCL Technologies Headcount in India: 1,68,977 | Top India locations: Chennai Area, New Delhi Area, Bengaluru Area | Most common skills: SQL, Software Development, Requirements Analysis | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development 

  18. Aditya Birla Group Headcount in India: 100,000 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area, Bengaluru Area | Most common skills: Sales Management, Vendor Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) | In-demand jobs: Sales, Operations, Engineering  

  19. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Headcount in India: 33,752 | Top India locations: Hyderabad Area, Tiruchchirappalli Area, Bhopal Area | Most common skills: Manufacturing, C (Programming Language) | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Business Development 

  20. JP Morgan Chase & Co. Headcount in India: 34,000 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: Business Analysis, Banking, SQL | In-demand jobs: Information Technology, Engineering, Operations 

  21. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Headcount in India: 28,500 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, Ahmedabad Area, New Delhi Area | Most common skills: C (Programming Language), C++ | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Research |

  22. Siemens Headcount in India: 9437 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area | Most common skills: Software Development, C++ | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development 

  23. Axis Bank Headcount in India: 72,000 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area, Kolkata Area, | Most common skills: Retail Banking, Sales Management, Management Information Systems (MIS) | In-demand jobs: Finance, Sales, Business Development 

  24. Flipkart Headcount in India: 12,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, New Delhi Area, Mumbai Area | Most common skills: Supply Chain Management, Vendor Management, Operations Management | In-demand jobs: Business Development, Operations, Information Technology |

  25. NTPC Headcount in India: 18,936 | Top India locations: Noida Area, New Delhi Area, Vishakhapatnam Area | Most common skills: C (Programming Language), C++, Commissioning | In-demand jobs: Operations, Engineering, Business Development 

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #career #jobs #LinkedIn
first published: Apr 28, 2021 12:50 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.