Top 25 companies in India for professional growth, as per LinkedIn

Do you want to see rapid growth in your career? Professional networking site LinkedIn has brought out a list of top 25 best workplaces to grow your career in India.

The platform said in a blog post that these 25 companies help employees build a professional foundation that sets them up for success both at the company and beyond.

The methodology uses LinkedIn data to rank companies based on seven pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression. These include ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

To be eligible, companies must have at least 500 employees as of December 31 in the country. Further, reductions in staff (including attrition and layoffs) can be no higher than 10 percent (based on LinkedIn data or public announcements).

Only parent companies rank on the list; majority-owned subsidiaries and data about those subsidiaries are incorporated into the parent company score. The methodology time frame is January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

Here, all staffing and recruiting firms, educational institutions and government agencies are recruited. This list also excludes LinkedIn, its parent company Microsoft and Microsoft subsidiaries.



Tata Consultancy Services Headcount in India: 469,000 | Top India locations: Chennai Area, Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area | Most common skills: SQL, Java, Requirements Analysis | In-demand jobs: Information Technology, Engineering, Consulting |

Cognizant Headcount in India: 204,500 | Top India locations: Chennai Area, Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: SQL, Programming, Java | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development |

Accenture Global headcount: 537,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: SQL, Software Development, Java | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development |

Larsen & Toubro Headcount in India: 52,000 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, Chennai Area, Bengaluru Area | Most common skills: AutoCAD, SQL, C (Programming Language) | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Information Technology |

Infosys Headcount in India: 158,020 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, Chennai Area | Most common skills: SQL, Java, Requirements Analysis | In-demand jobs: Information Technology, Engineering, Consulting |

Deloitte Headcount in India: 12,000 | Top India locations: Hyderabad Area, Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area | Most common skills: Business Analysis, SQL, Financial Analysis | In-demand jobs: Consulting, Business Development, Accounting |

EYGlobal Headcount in India: 284,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, New Delhi Area, Mumbai Area, | Most common skills: Financial Analysis, Accounting, Business Analysis | In-demand jobs: Consulting, Accounting, Business Development |

Wipro Headcount in India: 156,480 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Chennai Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: SQL, Requirements Analysis, Software Development | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development |

Amazon Headcount in India: 100,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, Chennai Area, India | Most common skills: Java, SQL, C (Programming Language) | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Information Technology |

HDFC Bank Headcount in India: 116,970 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area, Bengaluru Area | Most common skills: Sales Management, Retail Banking, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) | In-demand jobs: Sales, Finance, Business Development

Capgemini Headcount in India:125,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: SQL, Requirements Analysis, Java | In-demand jobs: Consulting, Engineering, Information Technology |

Reliance Industries Limited Headcount in India: 26,488 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, Jamnagar Area, New Delhi Area | Most common skills: Vendor Management, Commissioning, Operations Management | In-demand jobs: Operations, Engineering, Sales |

IBMGlobal Headcount in India: 350,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area, New Delhi Area | Most common skills: SQL, Requirements Analysis Business Analysis | In-demand jobs: Information Technology, Engineering, Program and Project Management |

ICICI Bank Headcount in India: 97,350 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skill: Sales Management, Retail Banking, Management Information Systems (MIS) | In-demand jobs: Finance, Sales, Support |

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Headcount in India: 29,668 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Nasik Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: Aviation, Manufacturing, Aerospace | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Arts and Design |

Bharat Electronics Limited Headcount in India: 33,752 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, New Delhi Area, Chandigarh Area | Most common skills: C (Programming Language), C++, Java | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Research |

HCL Technologies Headcount in India: 1,68,977 | Top India locations: Chennai Area, New Delhi Area, Bengaluru Area | Most common skills: SQL, Software Development, Requirements Analysis | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development |

Aditya Birla Group Headcount in India: 100,000 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area, Bengaluru Area | Most common skills: Sales Management, Vendor Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) | In-demand jobs: Sales, Operations, Engineering

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Headcount in India: 33,752 | Top India locations: Hyderabad Area, Tiruchchirappalli Area, Bhopal Area | Most common skills: Manufacturing, C (Programming Language) | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Business Development |

JP Morgan Chase & Co. Headcount in India: 34,000 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, Bengaluru Area, Hyderabad Area | Most common skills: Business Analysis, Banking, SQL | In-demand jobs: Information Technology, Engineering, Operations |

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Headcount in India: 28,500 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, Ahmedabad Area, New Delhi Area | Most common skills: C (Programming Language), C++ | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Operations, Research |



Siemens Headcount in India: 9437 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area | Most common skills: Software Development, C++ | In-demand jobs: Engineering, Information Technology, Business Development |

Axis Bank Headcount in India: 72,000 | Top India locations: Mumbai Area, New Delhi Area, Kolkata Area, | Most common skills: Retail Banking, Sales Management, Management Information Systems (MIS) | In-demand jobs: Finance, Sales, Business Development |

Flipkart Headcount in India: 12,000 | Top India locations: Bengaluru Area, New Delhi Area, Mumbai Area | Most common skills: Supply Chain Management, Vendor Management, Operations Management | In-demand jobs: Business Development, Operations, Information Technology |

NTPC Headcount in India: 18,936 | Top India locations: Noida Area, New Delhi Area, Vishakhapatnam Area | Most common skills: C (Programming Language), C++, Commissioning | In-demand jobs: Operations, Engineering, Business Development |



These are the top 25 companies on the LinkedIn list:MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.