you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top 10 economies in 2030: Emerging markets will flourish, India may surpass US

According to a research by Standard Chartered, by 2030, seven of the world's top 10 economies will come from emerging markets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
By 2030, world economy will be dominated by what we now call emerging markets or developing economies. British multinational bank, Standard Chartered recently released a research which ranks the world’s top 10 economies by predicting their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the year 2030. Take a look at the countries which will dominate the world economy a decade from now:
By 2030, world economy will be dominated by what we now call emerging markets or developing economies, according to British multinational bank Standard Chartered. It recently released a research which ranks the world’s top 10 economies by predicting Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2030. Take a look at the countries which will dominate the world economy a decade from now. (Image: Reuters)
10. Germany | Expected GDP by 2030: $6.9 trillion (Image: Reuters)
10. Germany | Expected GDP by 2030: $6.9 trillion (Image: Reuters)
9. Japan | Expected GDP by 2030: $7.2 trillion (Image: Reuters)
9. Japan | Expected GDP by 2030: $7.2 trillion (Image: Reuters)
8. Russia | Expected GDP by 2030: $7.9 trillion (Image: Reuters)
8. Russia | Expected GDP by 2030: $7.9 trillion (Image: Reuters)
7. Egypt | Expected GDP by 2030: $8.2 trillion (Image: Reuters)
7. Egypt | Expected GDP by 2030: $8.2 trillion (Image: Reuters)
6. Brazil | Expected GDP by 2030: $8.6 trillion (Image: Reuters)
6. Brazil | Expected GDP by 2030: $8.6 trillion (Image: Reuters)
5. Turkey | Expected GDP by 2030: $9.1 trillion (Image: Reuters)
5. Turkey | Expected GDP by 2030: $9.1 trillion (Image: Reuters)
4. Indonesia | Expected GDP by 2030: $10.1 trillion (Image: Reuters)
4. Indonesia | Expected GDP by 2030: $10.1 trillion (Image: Reuters)
3. US | Expected GDP by 2030: $31 trillion (Image: Reuters)
3. US | Expected GDP by 2030: $31 trillion (Image: Reuters)
2. India | Expected GDP by 2030: $46.3 trillion (Image: Reuters)
2. India | Expected GDP by 2030: $46.3 trillion (Image: Reuters)
1. China | Expected GDP by 2030: $64.2 trillion (Image: Reuters)
1. China | Expected GDP by 2030: $64.2 trillion (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 08:37 am

tags #Economy #India #Slideshow #world

