Top 10 economies in 2030: Emerging markets will flourish, India may surpass US

According to a research by Standard Chartered, by 2030, seven of the world's top 10 economies will come from emerging markets. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 By 2030, world economy will be dominated by what we now call emerging markets or developing economies, according to British multinational bank Standard Chartered. It recently released a research which ranks the world’s top 10 economies by predicting Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2030. Take a look at the countries which will dominate the world economy a decade from now. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 10. Germany | Expected GDP by 2030: $6.9 trillion (Image: Reuters) 3/11 9. Japan | Expected GDP by 2030: $7.2 trillion (Image: Reuters) 4/11 8. Russia | Expected GDP by 2030: $7.9 trillion (Image: Reuters) 5/11 7. Egypt | Expected GDP by 2030: $8.2 trillion (Image: Reuters) 6/11 6. Brazil | Expected GDP by 2030: $8.6 trillion (Image: Reuters) 7/11 5. Turkey | Expected GDP by 2030: $9.1 trillion (Image: Reuters) 8/11 4. Indonesia | Expected GDP by 2030: $10.1 trillion (Image: Reuters) 9/11 3. US | Expected GDP by 2030: $31 trillion (Image: Reuters) 10/11 2. India | Expected GDP by 2030: $46.3 trillion (Image: Reuters) 11/11 1. China | Expected GDP by 2030: $64.2 trillion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 18, 2019 08:37 am