Tomato prices surge to Rs 100/kg in Mumbai

Tomato prices in major metro cities, including Mumbai, has skyrocketed in the first week of June, giving consumer a big shock. This comes after lemon prices jumped significantly last month.

As of June 3, tomato was being sold at Rs 80/kg at Mumbai’s Dadar vegetable market and at Rs 100/kg elsewhere in the city. Notably, prices of all essential vegetables has seen a major increase in per kilogram rate in major cities such as Chennai and Mumbai.

While prices have been impacted due to tight supply of the commodity, experts also believe that the March-April heat waves in key tomato-growing states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh adversely impacted production, further pushing up its price across the country.

Monthly budget of consumers has been impacted by hike in vegetable prices. As per information tomato prices are unlikely to fall for at least the next two to three weeks.

The average retail price of tomatoes in India has jumped 70 percent from a month ago and surged 168 percent from a year earlier to Rs 53.75/kg on May 31, according to data compiled by the Food Ministry.

Tomatoes, potatoes and onions form the holy trinity of Indian cooking, where they’re often mixed with spices to form the base for curries, such as chicken tikka masala.

Interestingly, surging tomato prices have put politicians on notice as costly vegetables have an unusual reputation of toppling governments in the country.