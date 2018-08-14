App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

To ease pressure on airlines, civil aviation ministry may seek inclusion of jet fuel under GST

The proposal to bring aviation turbine fuel under GST is already before the Council. However, it has yet to be taken up for consideration

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to give relief to airlines struggling from high costs of fuel and a weaker rupee, the Civil Aviation ministry is set to seek inclusion of jet fuel in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to a report by Mint.

The report quotes Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu as saying, “Fuel is an important variable cost for airlines. We are aware of the situation.”

Civil aviation secretary RN Choubey said it will be a big relief for the industry if the GST Council decides to bring aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the ambit of GST.

Currently, the airlines pay the value added tax (VAT) levied by states on ATF.

related news

The proposal to include ATF under GST is currently before the GST Council. However, it has yet to be taken up for consideration.

Jet Airways, India's second largest airline and largest full-service carrier, has been weighed down by higher fuel costs and a heftier wage bill of late.

The Naresh Goyal-led airline’s financial situation turned fragile after a rise in aviation fuel prices and weakening of the rupee.

Since India is a net importer of fuel, the input costs of airlines have gone up. Ticket prices, however, have not risen proportionately due to overwhelming competition in the sector.

ATF, along with natural gas, crude oil, petrol and diesel was kept out of the GST regime, given the complexity in taxation and disagreements among states due to the loss of revenue on account of the shift from the current VAT regime. Up to 40 percent tax is charged on ATF, which varies from state to state.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 04:31 pm

tags #Business #Economy #GST

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.