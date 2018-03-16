TN budget addresses needs of various segments: CII

Confederation of Indian Industry, Tamil Nadu, today welcomed the state budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, saying it addressed the needs of various segments.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presented a Rs 17,490.58 crore revenue deficit budget for 2018-19 yesterday.

CII Tamil Nadu State Council, Chairman, M Ponnuswami said "CII congratulates the Government for taking various measures towards improvement in road infrastructure, expansion of metro rail, focusing on balanced development".

CII welcomes the plan towards creation of 9,030 acre land bank across the State by SIPCOT Industrial development and also in making announcement of Global Investors Meet in Junuary 2019, he said, in a statement today.

Several initiatives taken by the government to promote industrial investment in Tamil Nadu like Aero Space Park at Vallam Vadagal in Kancheepuram district, TICEL Bio-Park at Coimbatore, Plastic Industrial Park at Ponneri are all in the "right direction", he said.

Initiatives towards upgrading 62 government-owned ITIs in the State to joint the National Skill Framework will certainly help in skilling the youth and create a base workforce for industry stakeholders, he said.

"Overall, CII welcomes this budget, as it aims for accelerated growth and has addressed the needs of various segments", he said.