App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Timeline for LIC to reduce stake in IDBI Bank depends on business model: IRDAI

At present, the permissible limit for an insurer to hold stake in any listed entity is 15 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) will set a timeline for LIC to bring down its stake in IDBI Bank to below 15 percent, its chairman Subhash Khuntia said. He clarified that the insurance giant has been given the approval to acquire 51 percent stake on the condition of bringing it down to below 15 percent over a period of time but the timeline would depend on the business plan of LIC for the troubled lender.

"We will have to ask them to bring down the stake. That is the condition under which they have been given permission. They have to bring down the stake to 15 percent eventually," the IRDAI chairman told PTI.

At present, the permissible limit for an insurer to hold stake in any listed entity is 15 percent. But LIC with special dispensation from Irdai holds more than the limit in some state-run banks.

Irdai in June last year permitted LIC to pick up to 51 percent stake in the debt-ridden IDBI Bank. On January 21, IDBI Bank had received Rs 5,030 crore from LIC and on December 28, 2018, LIC had pumped in Rs 14,500 crore capital into the bank as part of its takeover.

related news

"That ( timeline) we will have to fix. That is yet to be fixed. The condition that has been put is eventually they will have to bring down (below 15 percent). How much time that will be, looking at their business plan and ... we will decide," Khuntia said.

Replying to a query, the IRDAI chief said in exceptional cases, the regulator may allow other insurance companies to increase their stakes beyond 15 percent.

"That will be (based) on the merit of the case. No bar means it is on exceptions. It is only on exceptional circumstances, if they can justify, they can be allowed," he said when asked if there is any bar on other companies to follow the LIC-IDBI Bank model.

On insurance coverage as part of cyber security he said some of the insurers are formulating their own products for cyber security cover and the regulator will be enabling them by conducting workshops and other awareness programs to develop skills in the subject.
First Published on Feb 3, 2019 02:35 pm

tags #banking #Business #Companies #Economy #IDBI Bank #India #Irdai #LIC

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.