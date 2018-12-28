Time to smell the coffee: RBI's stern message to banks in progress report

In its report on trends and progress in banking sector, Reserve Bank of India sent out a stern message to banks, saying that banks need to be wary of competition from fin-techs, NBFCs and bond market.

The system-wide gross non-performing assets of banks rose to 11.2 percent or at Rs 10.39 trillion in FY18 from 9.3 percent a year ago, and the share of public sector banks stood at Rs 8.95 trillion, or at 14.6 percent, according to the Reserve Bank data released on December 28.

In FY17, system-wide gross NPAs stood at 9.3 percent and that of state-run lenders stood at 11.percent.

"During FY18, the GNPA ratio reached 14.6 percent for state-run banks due to restructured advances slipping into NPAs and better NPA recognition," RBI said in its report on 'Trends & Progress of Banking in 2017-18'.

The number of ATMs has declined marginally to 2.07 lakh in FY18 from 2.08 lakh in FY17, primarily due to branch rationalisation by a few public sector banks, the report said.

"In FY18, the number of ATMs of state-run banks declined to 1.45 lakh from 1.48 lakh in FY17," the RBI said in the 'Trends & Progress of Banking in 2017-18' report.

In terms of the net NPA ratio, state-run banks saw significant deterioration at 8 percent in FY18 from 6.9 percent year-ago.

Private sector peers banks' GNPA ratio stood at a much lower level of 4.7 percent as against 4.1 percent in FY17.

"Resolute efforts on the part of private sector banks to clean up their balance sheets through higher write-offs and better recoveries also contributed to their lower GNPA ratios," the report said.

Asset quality of foreign banks improved marginally to 3.8 percent in FY18 from 4 percent in FY17.

In FY18, the share of doubtful advances in total gross NPAs increased sizeably to Rs 5.11 trillion or 6.7 percent of the system, driven up by state-run banks whose ratio stood at 9 percent.

In fiscal 2018, share of sub-standard and loss assets in GNPAs of private banks declined to 1.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively due to aggressive write-offs.

During the year under review, the fresh slippages rose for state-run lenders on account of restructured advances slipping into NPAs and a decline in standard advances.

In the previous fiscal, the GNPA ratio of public sector banks arising from larger borrower accounts (exposure of Rs 5 crore and above) increased to 23.1 percent from 18.1 percent in the FY17.

But this saw an improvement in FY18. "During the first half of FY18, NPAs in large borrower accounts of state-run banks and private sector banks declined to 21.6 percent and 7 percent, respectively," the report said.

The gems & jewellery sector saw a significant increase in GNPAs during FY18 with unearthing of frauds at PNB, which bore the brunt of the Rs 14,000 crore scam by Nirva Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

"Frauds have emerged as the most serious concern in the management of operational risks, with 90 percent of them located in the credit portfolio of banks," the report said.

A large value frauds involving Rs 50 crore and above constituted about 80 percent of all the frauds during 2017-18. Nearly 93 percent of the frauds worth Rs 10 lakh or more occurred in state-run lenders while private banks accounted for just 6 percent.

"We will continue to monitor asset quality as well as resolution of stressed assets with a focus on implementation of the new resolution framework," the RBI said in the report.

The monetary authority also said it will look into implementation of Ind-As, corporate governance in banks and a revised framework for securitisation.

The central bank also intends to issue revised prudential regulations including guidelines on exposure/investment norms, risk management framework and select elements of Basel III capital framework, it said.

In spite of the prevailing concerns around non-bank lenders due to defaults by industry major IL&FS, the Reserve Bank said it will ensure that growth in the shadow-banking sector is sustained and liquidity fears are eased.

The NBFC sector is liquidity crisis after a series of defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and its many subsidiaries since late August.

"While in 2018-19, though concerns surrounding the sector due to debt defaults amidst temporary asset liability mismatches arose, the inherent strength of the NBFC sector, coupled with the RBI's continuing vigil on the regulatory and supervisory front, will ensure that the growth of the sector is sustained and liquidity fears are allayed," RBI said in the report.

