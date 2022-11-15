 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Time has come for innovations in Indian agriculture, NCML CEO Gupta says

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Nov 16, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Farm productivity has plateaued and large-scale farming is difficult as land holdings are scattered. The government’s push to reform agriculture markets through legal amendments has stalled

Sanjay Gupta, MD & CEO, NCML

The time is right for technology-led innovations in Indian agriculture to give a much-needed boost to farming, according to the chief executive of the country’s largest post-harvest solutions provider.

“India has the world’s highest arable land; there is not much you can do to expand it,” Sanjay Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of National Commodities Management Services Limited (NCML), told Moneycontrol in an interview.

“The next phase will be one with better predictability, better inputs, better technology, better seeds, pesticides, forecast and better price discovery and risk-hedging mechanism,” Gupta said.

He added: “Agriculture was always a laggard in terms of technology. But now I believe the time has come for agriculture also. Technology interventions, startups will definitely have a positive effect.”

NCML offers a bouquet of services along the entire supply chain in the commodity space, including commodity handling and risk management.

The company operates over 700 warehouses and is also building silos for the Food Corporation of India. NCML also runs a network of accredited labs and provides funding through its Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC).