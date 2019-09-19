Till March 31, 2020, no stressed asset MSME will be declared NPA: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 19 announced that banks have been told not to classify the stressed assets of micro, medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) as a non performing asset till March 31, 2020.

"We have told the banks that till March 31, 2020, no stressed asset MSME will be declared an NPA. We have also requested that the bank should make an effort to sit with such stressed asset MSMEs," she said.

Sitharaman also said gatherings for credit seekers will take place in 400 districts between September 19 to October 15. She said that the gathering will take place in two tranches.

The first tranche will take place in 200 districts September 19 to September 29. She also said that the choice of districts will be left to the lenders, and that aside from some non banking finance companies (NBFCs) identified by the banks, retail investors, those working in agriculture and MSME sectors are welcome to avail the loan at these gatherings.