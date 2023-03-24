 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tide should turn on private investments soon, says Rajiv Kumar

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

This government is clearly aligned to this view that it is the private sector which will make the India story happen, he added.

Rajiv Kumar, former vice chairman of Niti Aayog

India’s private investments which has been lagging for several years are poised to pick up soon, according to the former vice chairman of the top federal thinktank Niti Aayog.

“I think very much so,” Rajiv Kumar said, when asked if he sees the tide turning soon for private investments. “And both foreign and domestic investor will recognize very soon that this government’s clear intention is to help, promote it.”

Kumar was speaking at the inaugural Moneycontrol Policy Next - The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push summit in New Delhi on March 23.

“I am convinced that it will happened because of all the liberalization that has taken place,” he added.