Three years after getting additional powers, SAT still to get insurance sector expert

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), an appellate body formed to deal with cases against market and insurance regulators, is yet to get an insurance sector expert.

This is despite the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Act 2015, which provided that the SAT will handle all cases filed against Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

“Having an insurance sector expert will not only help in dealing with complicated matters, but also help quicken the decision process,” said the chief executive of a private sector insurance company.

Currently, most cases adjudicated by SAT involve insurance broker cases which involve these intermediaries moving the appellate body against a past decision by IRDAI.

It is estimated that cases with cumulative penalties of Rs 50 crore are yet to come up for hearing and are in the pipeline.

Sources said that getting another member who is an insurance expert will require a change in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Act, and noted that this is not on the top priority for the finance ministry that overlooks the insurance sector. Having a person on deputation was a solution suggested by insurance companies, although there is no such provision for the proposal as per law.

Current setup

At present, SAT is presided by Justice JP Devadhar who has been the counsel for Union of India since 1982 while CKG Nair who has held several government positions is a member. The body currently handles cases of insurance as well as appeals against SEBI. Another member Jog Singh retired in February 2018.

Set up under the SEBI Act, 1992, the SAT comprises a three-member team, including a presiding officer and two members. It was initially set up to hear appeals against SEBI orders.

According to law, aggrieved parties are required to appeal within 45 days from the date on which the IRDAI order is received. For the insurance sector, penalties include a fine and, in various cases, the refund of excess premium to policyholders.

Insurance company officials have sought urgent hearing on matters where the fine exceeds Rs 25 crore or involves more than Rs 50 crore refund to policyholders.

However, considering the number of cases handled by SAT, no such provisions have been made.

Once an amendment is made to the Act, the government can start the process to appoint an insurance sector expert who could be a former regulatory officer or a retired senior management personnel of an insurance company.