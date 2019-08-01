Three rate cuts in a row likely if rains are close to normal, says BofAML's Indranil Sen Gupta

India could see three rate cuts in a row if the rains are close to normal, said Indranil Sen Gupta, India economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“If the rains are somewhere reasonably close to normal, we could see three cuts in a row. As of now, we have 50 basis points of cuts with a pause in between," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. India is facing a severe drought, with rains 16 percent below normal.

“The rain deficit has come down to 11 percent but even then that is hardly very comforting. If the farmer does not get a good crop... he or she goes away till the next good crop... so clearly, bad rains do impact rural demand," Sen Gupta said.

"Across the board, you see crop after crop doing badly barring cotton, overall sowing area is down 5-6 percent. So as of now, distribution doesn’t offer much more comfort,” he added.

In terms of full-year growth estimates for FY20, Sen Gupta said, “If this were the pattern, which persists into end August... then we are looking at 50-75 basis points (bps) of lower growth largely because the rural activity will shrink.”

Giving his gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for the current year, he mentioned, “Our base case is 7 percent.”

When asked what would be the RBI’s move if there is a bigger rain deficit, he replied, “Inflation will clearly go up in the second half if the rains disappoint. As it is there is a base effect that is not favourable. So if the rains disappoint, you will get a few months of high inflation. Secondly, our base case is that the RBI cuts 25 bps on August 7, maybe pauses to see this inflation base effect/drought through and then cuts again in February. If the rain revives, I think the RBI can cut 75 bps.” Right now the RBI policy, to some extent, will be rain-dependent, he added.