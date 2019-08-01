App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Three rate cuts in a row likely if rains are close to normal, says BofAML's Indranil Sen Gupta

Right now the RBI policy, to some extent, will be rain-dependent, he added.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

India could see three rate cuts in a row if the rains are close to normal, said Indranil Sen Gupta, India economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“If the rains are somewhere reasonably close to normal, we could see three cuts in a row. As of now, we have 50 basis points of cuts with a pause in between," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. India is facing a severe drought, with rains 16 percent below normal.

“The rain deficit has come down to 11 percent but even then that is hardly very comforting. If the farmer does not get a good crop... he or she goes away till the next good crop... so clearly, bad rains do impact rural demand," Sen Gupta said.

Close

"Across the board, you see crop after crop doing badly barring cotton, overall sowing area is down 5-6 percent. So as of now, distribution doesn’t offer much more comfort,” he added.

related news

In terms of full-year growth estimates for FY20, Sen Gupta said, “If this were the pattern, which persists into end August... then we are looking at 50-75 basis points (bps) of lower growth largely because the rural activity will shrink.”

Giving his gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for the current year, he mentioned, “Our base case is 7 percent.”

When asked what would be the RBI’s move if there is a bigger rain deficit, he replied, “Inflation will clearly go up in the second half if the rains disappoint. As it is there is a base effect that is not favourable. So if the rains disappoint, you will get a few months of high inflation. Secondly, our base case is that the RBI cuts 25 bps on August 7, maybe pauses to see this inflation base effect/drought through and then cuts again in February. If the rain revives, I think the RBI can cut 75 bps.” Right now the RBI policy, to some extent, will be rain-dependent, he added.

Source: CNBC-TV 18

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Business #India #RBI #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.