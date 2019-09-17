Those bearing difficulties during reforms have right to enjoy fruits later: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that economic reforms may initially pose difficulties to citizens but those who bear with it have the right to enjoy fruits later.

Trying to allay apprehensions of India Inc, Shah also said the Modi government is "sensitive" and looking into concerns of businessmen, including those related to reforms initiatives.

He said there may be some initial problems like in case of the GST but such difficulties will be over soon.

"I agree there are many teething problems in initial phases. Which reform doesn't have teething problems?

"Such problems are being continuously rectified, but it is also true that only those citizens who are ready to bear some initial difficulty have the right to enjoy the fruits of reforms later," he said addressing an event of the All India Management Association (AIMA) here.

The home minister said the Modi government is "sensitive and non-corrupt" and attributed to some of the problems being faced by industries due to the global economic slowdown.

Shah said the government was putting in place rules and regulations without any fair and favour.

Emphasising on the importance of a stable policy environment in the country, Shah said the 'Rule of Law' is imperative for economic growth and India becoming a global leader.

"From lawlessness towards the rule of law is the hologram of this government. You may have apprehensions that so many inquiries. But rule of law has to be brought," he said.

Shah said the government wants to expedite industrial activities and trying to provide all assistance, including proving a suitable platform to startups.

He said the Modi government works for the welfare of both the agricultural sector as well as industries.

He said there is need to ensure that the benefits of intellectual property rights remain in India and the country is able to reap the benefits of its rich demographic dividend.

"India is world's largest market and has the best brains. The government has revamped the business environment in the country. I see no reason why we do not become world leaders in times to come," he said.

Shah assured full government support to industry associations and asked them to bring innovative ideas and take forward the push that the government is giving for industrial and trade growth.

He urged the AIMA, FICCI and ASSOCHAM to devote more energy for research and development initiatives.

He said the BJP government was not run by bureaucrats but by political executives.

"The political leadership takes the policy decisions and the bureaucrats implement them," he said.

He said India was marching towards achieving the target of becoming a five trillion dollars economy.