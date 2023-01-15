 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This isn’t your mom and dad’s recession, says BofA’s Savita Subramanian

Bloomberg Editors
Jan 15, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

For previous generations, recessions looked really different, difference now is Fed has never had this type of an asset base

You’ve heard it before: things are different this time around. But when it comes to the US recession so many are anticipating in 2023, things really might be.

That’s according to Savita Subramanian, head of US equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, who joined this week’s “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss why the contours of any downturn this year might not resemble those of the past, and what it might mean for the stock market in 2023.

Here are some highlights of the conversation, which have been condensed and lightly edited for clarity. Click here to listen to the full podcast on the Terminal, or subscribe below on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

 

Q: What is your S&P 500 year-end price target and what are some other scenarios that could play out?

A: We think the market will close around 4,000, the S&P 500, which is really limited upside from here. But we think there’s a lot of moves within the year. So, let’s talk about a range: our bull case, like if everything goes right, we think the market could go as high as 4,600, which would be a pretty great year. And then our bear case and what we think is a reasonable floor for the market is 3,000, which would be quite a big drop from here. So, our views are in 2023, it might be a less-than-stellar year for the market index, but we think there are going to be a lot of great opportunities within the S&P 500, and that’s where we’re really focused with our views — is what sectors, what themes, what areas within the S&P 500 can actually do pretty well this year amid a backdrop of relatively muted returns for the overall market.