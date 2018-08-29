Third party insurance rates to rise over 2x from Sept for new cars, bikes

The Supreme Court has mandated sale of only sell three-year car insurance and five-year two-wheeler insurance for the third party segment from September 1 onwards. This will mean that premiums will rise 2.86-3.08 times and 2.45-5.61 times for new cars and bikes purchased after this date, respectively.

Third party motor insurance products are mandatory for all vehicles running on Indian roads. Pricing of these products is decided by the insurance regulator IRDAI taking into account the type of vehicle, past claims data as well as engine capacity.

The new rates will be applicable from all policies purchased for new cars and bikes between September 1 and March 31 next year. After this, the regulator will revise rates depending on claims.

Due to the high number of uninsured vehicles running on the roads, the apex court has directed insurers to offer products with a higher coverage period.

This is applicable only for new cars and bikes being purchased on or after September 1. At the time of purchase, all vehicles mandatorily come with third party motor insurance which has to be renewed after a year. However, almost 55 percent of vehicles (predominantly) bikes do not have valid insurance after a year.

This rule is not applicable to existing vehicles because owners either have a one-year insurance or haven't renewed the policy beyond the first year. Industry executives said it is difficult to track whether these vehicles have insurance after the first year. Hence, the SC wants to ensure that at least all new vehicles are covered for a longer duration.

The Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India said third party insurance can neither be cancelled by the insurer or the insured except if there is double insurance or if the vehicle is sold/transferred.

At present, there are three year products for two-wheelers available in the market. However, the uptake is not high because it was not mandatory to buy a long term product.

In order to be able to distribute the product, insurers will have to file a ‘letter of Intent’ before August 30.

Here, customers can either buy long term third-party insurance for the vehicle with a one-year own damage or a long term cover for both third party and own damage.

Third party insurance refers to the cover against liabilities if the vehicle is involved in an accident that results in injuries or death to a third party. In this case, the insurance company pays the claim to the party in the event of an accident that was deemed to be your fault.

In own damage, the motor insurance cover is protection for the vehicle against physical damages. For long term own damage, insurers have to file these products by September 15. Under this a no claims bonus would be applicable on the own damage component only when the policy term ends.