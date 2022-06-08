There's a chance of healthy growth if inflation is kept under control, says Sanjiv Bajaj

File image of Bajaj Finserv MD Sanjiv Bajaj

As interest rates head higher, staying accommodative was RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's usual communication in the previous Monetary Policy Committee meet. However, despite being concerned about inflation, RBI Governor announced that being accommodative is no longer in the policy, clearing the direction of the RBI.

CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair and Reema Tendulkar spoke with Bajaj Finserv's Managing Editor, Sanjiv Bajaj to know if he agrees with the RBI's year-end targets in terms of inflation and what does it mean for the consumer sentiment.



"The normalisation of interest rates towards the pre-pandemic levels. However, we're still 25 bps away from the pre-pandemic level of 5.15 per cent. We are in a period of global inflation, and the two main triggers of consumer inflation in India are food prices and fuel prices," said Bajaj.

He pointed out that our Indian economy, unlike western economies, has strong growth drivers. And hence, RBI is talking about 7.2 per cent growth, making India the fastest-growing large economy. Additionally, a good monsoon may help lower the food prices in India, he added.

Do you expect any impact on consumption or demand amid the increased interest rates?

In the last two years, consumer spending couldn't increase as it should have. As the middle class became savers owing to the uncertainty. However, now the momentum in consumer spending has started picking up. There will be some sectors like home loans which may face an impact. But overall, at the current level, India still has a chance of good growth as long as inflation is under control.

Savings over the last two years have started to erode due to rising inflation. How much the incremental costs will go up for you, and how much of it will you be able to pass on? And, what will be the impact on margins?

For the lending sector, there could be a large transmission in the large-value corporate loans, as well as for retail loans. It will differ from one entity to another. It will depend on the segments, current margin profile, and scope of growth. The current rate hike will not affect growth.

At a 6 percent repo rate, will it affect the growth rate from a corporate point of view?

Even at 6 percent repo rates, the growth will be manageable. A lot depends on the consumption on the ground, the mood of the ground, the robust consumption cycle, the strong export scheme, and the government's focus on PLI schemes for promoting manufacturing in India. All these can be levers towards growth.

The next 12 months are very important; the actions we will take now are going to affect beyond four quarters. Hence, consulted coordinated effort is going to be crucial.

What is the rate of change in the consumption power?

Demand for MSME loans is coming back. Consumption is going strong. Gold loans are also seeing strong growth.