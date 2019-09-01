There will not be single job loss due to merger of banks, assures Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 1 allayed fears of job losses following the proposed merger of public sector banks, saying not even one employee shall be removed following the amalgamation.

"Absolutely, ill informed. I want to assure every union in everyone of these banks to please recall what I have said last Friday. When we spoke about amalgamation of banks I have very clearly underlined the fact that there shall not be one employee removed. Not at all", she told reporters.

She was replying to a question on the bank employees unions opposing the merger plan on the ground it would lead to loss of jobs.

Sitharaman on August 30 unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four as part of plans to create fewer and stronger global-sized lenders as the government looked to boost economic growth from a five-year low.