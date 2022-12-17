 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reviewing 2022: The year London lost its markets crown

Bloomberg
Dec 17, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

It’s been a dramatic year for UK markets.

The onset of a recession, inflation at a 41-year high, two prime ministers resigning and the highest number of strikes since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s have helped trigger selloffs in domestic stocks and both government and corporate debt.

The rout in many assets has come as Britain faces a potentially harsher cost-of-living crisis than other developed economies. That’s partly due to increases in a household-energy price cap as well as shorter-term mortgage payments being more sensitive to rising central bank rates. Brexit, meanwhile, continues to cause supply chain snags for companies.

In total, about £550 billion ($672 billion) of market value has been shaved off indexes tracking locally-exposed shares and bonds.

“It’s been a really difficult year,” Anna Macdonald, a UK small-cap equities Edinburgh-based fund manager at Amati Global Investors, said by phone. “Valuations are reflecting quite a poor picture.”

Here’s a breakdown of what happened in UK markets this year: